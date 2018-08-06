Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

YOUNGWOOD (KDKA) — A man mustered all of his strength to rob a Westmoreland County laundromat of an ATM.

“I’ve been doing this for over 20 years and I have not seen an individual wrestle with an ATM machine in the middle of the day,” Pennsylvania State Trooper Steve Limani said.

State troopers are asking for help in finding the man who swiped an entire ATM from the Hillis Street Laundromat in Youngwood.

“You can see that it’s obviously very difficult to for him to move the machine, and you would think somebody would have seen him driving past the laundromat,” Limani said.

Investigators say the theft happened last Tuesday and so far, there’s not a whole lot of leads. Security footage from the laundromat, however, could provide the break officials need.

Watch the surveillance footage —

“Without the video surveillance footage, we really wouldn’t have any other evidence unless somebody came forward and said they had observed this unusual activity,” Limani said.

Troopers say he’s a white man in his 30s. He’s described as tall and skinny with facial hair. They believe he was wearing a gray cap, possibly with the South Carolina Gamecocks logo.

As for potential charges, he will be charged with theft of the machine and the cash inside plus criminal mischief for damaging the ATM. The seriousness of those charges increase depending on how much money was taken.

Limani says this incident serves as a good reminder of “if you see something, say something.”

“Somebody that’s going to work on an ATM machine or replace an ATM machine is probably going to have some type of dolly or some type of mechanism to transport the machine, not wrestle with it. So if you do run across unusual activity, it always helps just to contact 911,” Limani said.