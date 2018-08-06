Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BIG BEAVER (KDKA) – Officials are planning to break ground on a new casino in Beaver County later this year.

According to a press release, Mount Airy Pittsburgh will be built along Fairlane Boulevard in the New Galilee/Big Beaver area.

Officials said they recently purchased 100 acres of land and plan to break ground in the fourth quarter of 2018.

“We’re thrilled to bring our four-diamond customer service, high quality entertainment and luxurious amenities to Beaver County and the surrounding communities, while contributing a positive lasting impact on the local economy,” said Lisa DeNaples, owner and managing trustee of Mount Airy Casino Resort in the Poconos.

The casino will feature 750 slot machines and 30 table games. It will also feature one of the staples of the Mount Airy location in the Poconos – the buffet, which was voted as the “best

of gaming” by the readers of Casino Player Magazine.

Officials aren’t planning on just building a casino on the property. Phase two of the project will also see construction of a hotel, convention center, fine dining restaurant and other amenities.

“Imagine not just a casino, but a destination that raises industry-wide expectations and standards – serving as a phenomenal gathering space for celebrations and live entertainment and bringing upwards of 700 jobs to regional residents,” DeNaples said.

DeNaples also said that the casino is excited to invest in the local community. She pointed to the Poconos location investing more than $1 million to the local community.

“I want to thank the elected leaders in the Beaver County area for their enthusiasm and partnership. We’re excited to engage with community leaders and residents right away. Our goal is to become meaningfully engrained within the community through robust job training opportunities and the support of local initiatives,” she said.

Officials hope to open the Mounty Airy Pittsburgh casino in late 2019.

