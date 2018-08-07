Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heinz Field was humming on Tuesday night as thousands of fans packed into it to see Taylor Swift.

Singing in the rain, Swift performed as rain moved into the region.

“Taylor swift is like girl power all in a red dress,” one fan exclaimed. “Honestly, she is the best person ever, and she embolizes (sp?) freedom and girl power. I just love her.”

Many of the fans say they relate to her for one big reason:

“Her music,” one fan said. “It’s super relatable pretty much any emotion you’re feeling, she’s got something to sing about.”

And while the majority of the fans here are female, certainly not all. Nick D’Amico has been to five or six of her concerts.

“The way that she carries herself and treats her fans is really unlike any other artist,” he said. “She’s really doing this just for us.”

Swift performed to a sellout crowd of 56,445.

Her Reputation Tour is her fourth concert at Heinz Field, but she also told the crowd about her very first time performing here. At age 15, she sang the National Anthem at a Steelers game.

Raindrops and lightning held off until she finished her last song.

This was the first time for a new ticket policy at Heinz Field. Printed out tickets will no longer be accepted. Instead, you need to have tickets on your phone or you need to have actual paper ticket from the box office. A spokesperson said the first night went off with any major problems.