MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A McKeesport man died Monday after his grandson shot him multiple times.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a home in the 1700 block of Abraham Street just before 6:30 a.m. for a report of a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

When an officer arrived at the scene, he found 22-year-old Jhalil Brown, of McKeesport, standing on the sidewalk near the porch of the home. The officer asked Brown where the victim was and if Brown was the one who shot him.

jhalil brown Neighbors Shocked After McKeesport Man Guns Down Grandfather

(Photo Courtesy: Allegheny County Jail)

Brown admitted he had shot the victim, identified as 57-year-old Lanny Hutson, Brown’s grandfather, and told the officer Hutson was inside the house.

“I just never thought it would happen someplace like this,” neighbors Amber Meek said. “Two family members over a dispute or something, I don’t know. Nobody really knows what happens, but it’s sad to think a family dispute would come to that.”

Another neighbor, Emily Jones added, “It’s something scary you never know when it’s going to happen and it can happen anywhere with anyone.”

The officer found Hutson, who appeared to be dead, in the living room behind a couch. Hutson had multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, head and arms.

Hutson was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived on the scene.

mckeesport shooting Neighbors Shocked After McKeesport Man Guns Down Grandfather

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

During their investigation, police found a Glock 19 9mm pistol on the porch where Brown had been standing earlier. They also found a Glock gun box in a bedroom that officers believed to be Brown’s bedroom.

Detectives found 17 spent 9mm shell casings in the living room where Hutson’s body was found.

Brown has been charged with criminal homicide. He remains in the Allegheny County Jail.

