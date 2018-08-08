BREAKING NEWS:One Mainline Track Reopens After Sunday's Train Derailment
INDIANAPOLIS (KDKA) – Hitting for the cycle is a rare event, but two players in the Pirates’ system accomplished the feat in the same game on Tuesday.

According to MiLB, Kevin Newman and Jacob Stallings became just the second set of teammates to hit for the cycle in the same game in history. Astonishingly enough, the only other time it has happened was this year when two High-A San Jose players did it.

Newman completed the cycle with a solo homer in the eighth inning.

Three batters later, Stallings ripped a triple to the gap to complete his cycle.

Prior to last night, only four Indianapolis Indians players had ever hit for the cycle. The last to do it was Josh Bell back in 2016.

As for the outcome of the game, the Indians crushed the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs 12-5.

 

