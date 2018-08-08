BREAKING NEWS:One Mainline Track Reopens After Sunday's Train Derailment
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One of country music’s biggest stars shared quite a bundle of news Wednesday morning.

Carrie Underwood took to Twitter to remind fans about the upcoming release of her new album, “Cry Pretty.” She also announced that a tour to support the album will start in May of 2019 and it will be coming to Pittsburgh.

Why May?

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” she said.

That’s right, she’s pregnant!

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. on her website.

The Cry Pretty 360 Tour will come to Pittsburgh on Oct. 12, 2019.

