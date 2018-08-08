Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (KDKA) – Officials administered four doses of Narcan to a man who allegedly overdosed in his vehicle with a small child in the back seat.

According to police, the incident happened around 6:50 p.m. in North Smithfield on Friday.

When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Michael Kaczynski unresponsive in the front seat. Kaczynski was reportedly gurgling, which quickly stopped.

Officers administered a dose of Narcan, which was unsuccessful. Kaczynski appeared to stop breathing and a second dose of Narcan was administered.

EMS officials arrived soon after and administered two more doses of Narcan before Kaczynski became conscious and alert.

He was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, police removed an 18-month-old child from the back seat of the vehicle. The child was eventually released into the mother’s custody.

On Saturday, Kaczynski told police he had taken two pills, which he thought were OxyContin. He was driving at the time and said he “began to feel strange about 10 minutes after taking the two pills and pulled over.”

He said he had been experiencing shoulder pain and “made a bad decision.”

Kaczynski has been charged with cruelty to or neglect of a child. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 30.