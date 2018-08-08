Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When a train derailed on Sunday, cars tumbled down the hillside, which landed near the Station Square T Station platform.

A Port Authority fare collector is credited with saving several people who were on the platform.

“God was with me that day,” Princess Ferguson said.

Ferguson works at the Station Square T Station every weekend. Unless there’s a Steelers or Pirates game, it’s a pretty quiet work day.

She says she and her fellow workers have often speculated about what would happen if the trains that run above should derail.

Ferguson says she was alone in the booth when she heard a noise like nothing she’d ever heard before.

“I looked out the window to my right and I saw dust coming from the top of the hill and said, ‘What is going on?’ And I looked forward back onto my platform I saw the trains coming over the hillside. I jumped up and grabbed my phone and I ran out of the booth and I saw my passengers on the platform and ran up there and told them to get off,” she said.

When she came out of the booth, she ran toward the derailment and the passengers on the platform. There were two passengers on the outbound side and one on the inbound side. She made sure they were heading to safety before turning and getting out of harm’s way herself.

“The only thing I was thinking about was the people. I had to take care of my passengers and then after that, after everything settled down, that’s when I was like oh my goodness, I thought I could have lost my life or been in the hospital of that, but that’s what I did.”

She did say she is a little concerned about returning to work at that location, but the Port Authority said they will find her another location.

