PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Freight trains are once again running at the bottom of Mount Washington, three days after a massive derailment on Sunday.

That’s the good news.

The bad news? It’s not much relief for commuters.

A section of Carson Street remains closed Wednesday night from the Smithfield Street Bridge to Arlington Avenue. Pittsburgh Public Safety was hoping it would be open by now, but that is obviously not the case.

The tracks at the T Station right by station square are a mangled mess after the derailment sent rail cars right onto those tracks. The Port Authority does not have a timetable to fix the tracks.

The Port Authority did open the Monongahela Incline on Wednesday.

Shuttle buses that have been serving the incline remained on standby as a precautionary measure.

PennDOT may need to repave part of Carson Street due to damage from the containers and cars being removed.

City officials say commuters have been very gracious despite the circumstances.

“Commuters have been very patient, very understanding and we appreciate that so hopefully, we can get all of the debris into the parking lot and move the operations there and allow traffic to flow again,” Chris Tognieri said.

What This Means For The Light Rail

The Port Authority T service, which is running from Downtown to the South Hills, is going up and over Allentown. That adds 25 to 30 minutes to the trip. Riders are able to access all light rail stations from South Hills Village on the Red Line and Lyle Station on the Blue Line to Allegheny Station on the North Shore, except for Station Square.

Norfolk Southern is helping with the cleanup and repair process, but it is unclear how long the Station Square T station will be closed.

Until repairs are complete, the T will continue to run through Allentown.