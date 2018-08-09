BREAKING NEWS:East Carson Street Reopened Near Station Square After Train Derailment Clean-Up
MUNHALL (KDKA) — A 5-year-old boy who had been missing since May was found unharmed Thursday, but his mother is now charged with kidnapping him.

Clairton Police got the word Thursday morning that the woman and her son were staying at a home for abused women. Dylondria Murphy, of Munhall, surrendered without resisting. She’s charged with kidnapping and interfering with the custody of a child.

dylondria murphy 5 Year Old Missing For 3 Months Found Safe, Mother Charged With Kidnapping

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County)

A search for 5-year-old Major Murphy had been underway since May. Dylondria, 44, lost custody of Major when it was feared she would injure the child.

The Center for Missing and Exploited Children became involved. The search focused on Munhall, Homestead, Rankin, Braddick, Clairton and Uniontown.

They also looked in South Carolina, but on Thursday, Major was found safe and unharmed in Clairton.

The boy has been turned over to his father. His mother is in jail.

Clairton Police say they treated Major to a pizza lunch after he was found before he was reunited with his dad.

