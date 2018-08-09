Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A brand of nasal mist is being voluntarily recalled due to a microbiological contamination, which could be life-threatening in some cases.

According to the FDA, Product Quest Manufacturing is voluntarily recalling CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist. They say the product was found to be contaminated with Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

The nasal mist comes in a 0.5 fluid ounce bottle. Nearly 17,000 units were distributed nationwide.

The affected product is labeled with UPC code 50428432365 and lot number 173089J. it also has an expiration date of 09/19.

“Repetitive use of a nasal spray containing a gram-negative pathogen can potentially lead to colonization and subsequent infection which can be life threatening in certain patient populations, such as those with cystic fibrosis or immuno-compromised,” the FDA’s report said.

To date, no injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Product Quest is contacting customers to arrange a return or replacement.

For more information or questions about the recall, call Product Quest at (386)-239-8787.