Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA/AP) – The Greensburg Catholic Diocese has issued an open apology and says it will release the names of clergy accused of sex abuse.

Today’s announcement comes ahead of the soon-to-be-released grand jury report on clergy sex abuse in six Pennsylvania Roman Catholic dioceses.

The Greensburg Diocese says it supports the release of the report. Officials with the diocese issued a statement which reads in part:

“The Diocese of Greensburg continues to support the public release of the Report of the 40th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury. The facts must be made public if the Church and survivors are ever to move past this horrific scourge. The same day the Grand Jury Report is made public, we will release a list of clergy in our Diocese with credible allegations against them on our website. The Diocese applauds and supports all of the survivors of abuse who have come forward to report what happened to them.”

The diocese also issued an open apology to survivors and others impacted by abuse.

“Admittedly, there have been occasions where the Church and the Diocese of Greensburg have faltered in their protection of children, young people and vulnerable adults, and for those the Diocese of Greensburg apologizes to the survivors and their families and continually offers assistance to help them heal.”

“While we are not proud of our past failures in this regard, we are proud of our Diocese’s ongoing and continually evolving response, our efforts to protect, and our determination to help survivors heal.”

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)