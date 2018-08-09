Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania has a new texting service that aims to protect senior citizens from scams.

The alerts will be sent out at least twice a month and will offer tips for people to avoid scams, the new ones that are circulating and give updates on consumer protection issues.

“Protecting consumers and combatting scams is a top priority of my office,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “It’s important for Pennsylvanians to know what schemes are out there so they can avoid getting scammed. Our new text alert system provides real-time updates and practical tips to empower Pennsylvanians to protect themselves from these schemes.”

There is no fee to sign up.

For more information and to sign up for the alerts, visit the attorney general’s website here.