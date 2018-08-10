Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

KITTANNING (KDKA) — A church pastor and a fire marshal in Armstrong County are accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy.

State police say 55-year-old Mark Alan Feeney, of Applewold, Pa., and 60-year-old David John Croyle, of Kittanning, are facing statutory sexual assault charges.

The two men allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy multiple times between April and September of 2016.

Croyle is a church pastor, Kittanning newspaper publisher and the vice president of the Kittanning City Council.

Feeney is a former fire chief and the present fire marshal for two Buffalo Township volunteer fire companies. He has been suspended pending the outcome of the criminal case. Feeney also was on the Applewold Town Council at one time.

Investigators tell KDKA the victim first met Croyle when he applied for a job at the Kittanning Paper.

Croyle allegedly sexually assaulted the teenager inside his apartment.

Troopers say they have text messages and other digital evidence to back up the victim’s account.

Feeney allegedly assaulted the teenager at his home on Ridge Avenue.

Investigators say Feeney and Croyle are acquaintances and they are not ruling out the possibility that Croyle may have introduced the victim to Feeney. They also say there’s no mistaking that both suspects knew the victim was minor.

“It was no accident. There was no mistake of age. It was an intentional act. They knew what they were doing,” Trooper Robert Rottman said.

Croyle and Feeney are in the Armstrong County Jail, both held on $150,000 bond.