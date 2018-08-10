Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Reports of flooded roads began to come in Friday afternoon as storms moved through the area.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties around 3:20 p.m. The warning expires at 6:15 p.m.

Allegheny County officials reported the following roads were beginning to flood:

Pittsburgh — There is reportedly 2 to 3 feet of water on Becks Run Road at Brownsville Road.

— There is reportedly 2 to 3 feet of water on Becks Run Road at Brownsville Road. South Park — A vehicle was reportedly stranded in flood waters in the 1000 block of Cochran Mill Road.

— A vehicle was reportedly stranded in flood waters in the 1000 block of Cochran Mill Road. Jefferson Hills — Cochran Mill Road at Wilson Road closed due to flooding.

— Cochran Mill Road at Wilson Road closed due to flooding. Elizabeth Township — Scenery Drive at Boston Hollow Road is reportedly flooded and impassable, and a downed tree is blocking Rock Run Road at Industry Road. Happy Hollow Road is closed from Long Acre Drive to Scenery Drive due to flooding.

Flooding began to subside in some areas by 4:30 p.m.

Pleasant Hills — Route 51 at Lewis Run Road closed due to flooding, but has since reopened.

— Route 51 at Lewis Run Road closed due to flooding, but has since reopened. Baldwin Borough — The 4800 block of Streets Run Road was reportedly beginning to flood, but later reopened.

The West Mifflin Police Department said Lebanon Church Road closed due to flooding, but later reopened.

