FRANKLIN PARK (KDKA) — A New Castle Transit bus was involved in an accident in Franklin Park on Friday afternoon.

It happened just after 3:15 p.m. on I-79 at the I-279 split.

(Photo Credit: PennDOT)

New Castle Transit Authority confirmed one of their buses was involved in an accident.

The Transit Authority would not comment on any injuries, but Allegheny County officials said at least one person was injured.

Another Transit bus was sent to pick up the passengers that were on the bus involved in the accident.

The crash was causing significant back-ups on I-79 southbound.

