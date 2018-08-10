Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The NFL is investigating after a football used by the Pittsburgh Steelers in their preseason opener was reportedly underinflated.

According to WIP’s Howard Eskin, the ball was used during the third quarter of the Steelers’ 31-14 win over the Eagles.

Eskin claims he saw the ball after an incomplete pass by Mason Rudolph. He described it as looking “like a marshmallow.”

During #Eagles #steelers pre season game their was at least one Pittsburgh football found that was VERY deflated . The #NFL has the Football and is investigating. I saw the FB after incompletion and it was like a marshmallow. @SportsRadioWIP — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) August 10, 2018

Back in 2016, the New York Giants accused the Steelers of using deflated footballs in Week 13.

Jay Glazer reported that two balls were tested and were found to be underinflated. While the league was notified, no formal complaint was filed.

NFL correct in saying no FORMAL complaint was FILED, Giants tested balls & informed the NFL they were under legal limit. Giants confirmed — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) December 11, 2016

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said while the Giants may have found the balls to be underinflated, NFL officials did not.

“But that’s why you don’t rely on somebody else testing them. They’re using a different device. Somebody else is testing them. They have to be tested by the officials who use the same device to make sure there’s accuracy in that.”

The issue of deflated footballs gained national attention when the New England Patriots were accused of using them during the 2015 AFC Championship Game.

Following a long investigation that was drawn out in court, quarterback Tom Brady was suspended for four games. The team was also fined $1 million and had to surrender two draft picks.

