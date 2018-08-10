SEVERE WEATHER:Flash Flood Warning Issued Until 8 p.m. For Allegheny, Westmoreland Counties
OAKLAND (KDKA) — Police are trying to identify a man who followed a woman into her Oakland apartment building then tried to rob her.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on July 30.

According to police, a man followed a woman into her apartment building and continued following her until she got to her apartment door.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety)

After she opened her door, the man allegedly pushed her into her apartment and tried to take her wallet and cell phone.

Police say the victim and her roommate, who was in the apartment, began to scream and the man ran away.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police at (412) 422-6520.

