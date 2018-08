Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PINE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A crash shut down Route 910 in Pine Township late Friday night.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at Gibsonia Road and Karrington Drive.

At least two people were transported to the hospital in unknown conditions.

Gibsonia Road was shut down between Babcock Boulevard and South Montour Road.

