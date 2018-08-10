BREAKING NEWS:East Carson Street Reopened Near Station Square After Train Derailment Clean-Up
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kentucky, Shawn Christy

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

COLUMBIA, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky State Police say it appears that a man wanted for allegedly threatening President Donald Trump, Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer and others stole a vehicle belonging to Meyer’s brother.

Police said in a statement that Meyer’s brother, Timothy Gilliam, arrived home Thursday evening and found that someone had kicked in the front door of his home in Adair County and stolen a Jeep Grand Cherokee and food from a refrigerator. Police say Gilliam showed investigators surveillance videos and it appears the suspect is 26-year-old Shawn Christy of McAdoo, Pennsylvania.

shawn christy Man Accused Of Threatening Trump Reportedly Stole Vehicle In Kentucky

(Photo Credit: FBI)

The FBI’s Pittsburgh office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Christy. He faces federal charges for allegedly posting threats last month on Facebook.

The FBI says Christy is believed to have numerous stolen handguns.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s