Bell Township, Fatal Motorcycle Crash, Westmoreland County

BELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday afternoon after crashing into a vehicle in Westmoreland County.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. at SR-819 and SR-380 in Bell Township.

State police say a 45-year-old man operating a motorcycle with a 41-year-old female passenger was traveling south on SR-819. The motorcyclist did not stop at a stop sign before pulling onto SR-380.

The driver of a Camaro was traveling west on SR-380. She did stop at a stop sign before entering the intersection.

The motorcyclist crashed into the front of the Camaro.

Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released. The passenger was flown to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Neither one was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Camaro was not injured.

