  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    9:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMSteelers Training Camp
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Esteban Loaiza, Pittsburgh Pirates

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Former All-Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza has pleaded guilty to federal drug charges in California.

The 46-year-old acknowledged in a San Diego courtroom Friday that he possessed about 20 kilograms (44 pounds) of cocaine with intent to distribute. He faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced Nov. 2.

esteban loaiza Former Pirates Pitcher Esteban Loaiza Faces Up To Life In Prison On Drug Charges

Photo Credit: Rick Stewart/Allsport/Getty Images

Loaiza had been under surveillance when he was arrested in February near a house in Imperial Beach, which borders Tijuana, Mexico. His sliver Mercedes SUV had just left the garage when authorities stopped him.

Loaiza played for several U.S. teams between 1995 and 2008, including the Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox. He had a 21-9 record with the White Sox in 2003 and started in the All-Star Game that year.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s