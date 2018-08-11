Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Police are trying to identify a man suspected of stealing a car from a New Castle home.

According to police, a man entered a home on Leasure Avenue through an open window Saturday and stole credit cards and other items.

The man also stole a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox from the home. The car has a Pennsylvania license plate reading HXE-0745.

Police say the man tried to use one of the stolen credit cards at a Tic Toc location in Coltsville, Ohio, shortly after the burglary. The man left the store after the card was declined. He was last seen driving towards Youngstown, Ohio.

Anyone who has information on the burglary or is able to identify the man is asked to contact the New Castle City Police Department at (724) 656-9300 or submit a tip at newcastlepd.com.