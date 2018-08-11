Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHARON (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Sharon.

According to police, officers were sent to the Willow Village Apartments in the 300 block of Sterling Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, they found 21-year-old Tyrone T. Cornish Jr., of Sharon, in the parking lot. He had been shot once in the neck.

Cornish was transported to the Sharon Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say 18-year-old Jaylaun Coleman is wanted for criminal homicide in connection to the shooting.

Coleman is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sharon Police Department at (724) 983-3210 or the Mercer County 911 Center’s non emergency number at (724) 662-6110.