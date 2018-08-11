  • KDKA TV

SALEM, Pa. (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly accident in Westmoreland County on Friday.

The accident killed a Greensburg man and injured two others in his vehicle.

Police said Charles V. Hodgkins, 27, was fatally injured when his car was struck from behind by a pickup truck driven by Brian Keith Clemons of New Alexandria. Firefighters and EMS personnel had to free Hodgkins from the vehicle before he was transported to Forbes Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Front-seat passenger, Brittany Ann Hodgkins, 28, was transferred from Forbes to Allegheny General Hospital. An unnamed 3-year-old female, who was in the back seat of the car, was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital with a leg injury.

Police said Clemons declined medical treatment.

