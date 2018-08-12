  • KDKA TV

Filed Under:Bride, Flooding, Local TV, New Jersey

BOGOTA, N.J. (KDKA) — Some people think rain on your wedding day is good luck, but a storm in New Jersey definitely didn’t help one wedding party on Saturday.

A bride, groom and members of the wedding party apparently got stuck in a car as a road in Bogota, N.J., flooded.

A video posted to the Bogota Police Department Facebook page shows a bride in her wedding gown on top of a car next to a police department humvee.

bride rescued flooding1 Caught On Camera: Bride Trapped In Flood Waters Rescued From Car Roof

(Photo Credit: Bogota Police Department)

The bride appears to take her shoes off and hand them to an officer before he helps her climb from the roof of her car onto the humvee.

The video has been viewed more than 120,000 times on the police department’s Facebook page.

Police say Bogota got more than an inch of rain within an hour.

