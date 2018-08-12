  • KDKA TV

EAST LIBERTY (KDKA) — Police are investigating after four people were shot in East Liberty on Sunday night.

Pittsburgh Police Zone 5 Commander Jason Lando said police and paramedics were sent to the 5600 block of Broad Street just before 9 p.m. for a report that two people had been shot.

When they arrived on the scene, they found two female victims.

east liberty shooting Police Investigating East Liberty Shooting, 4 Injured

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

As police were on the scene, one male victim and another female victim showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

All victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are reported to be in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

