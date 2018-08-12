Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST LIBERTY (KDKA) — Police are investigating after four people were shot in East Liberty on Sunday night.

Pittsburgh Police Zone 5 Commander Jason Lando said police and paramedics were sent to the 5600 block of Broad Street just before 9 p.m. for a report that two people had been shot.

When they arrived on the scene, they found two female victims.

As police were on the scene, one male victim and another female victim showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

All victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are reported to be in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

