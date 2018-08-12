Furry Tails: Wiley, Matilda & Walter Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Wiley

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Wiley is a cute pooch who loves to play. He found a loving home two years ago, but found his way back to Animal Friends when his owner could no longer care for him. His active personality would be perfect for someone who enjoys walks as much as he does. He enjoys people and walks well on a leash, but he can get uncomfortable with too much handling. Wiley isn’t a big fan of other dogs, but he may be ok with a feline friend. Speak to an Animal Friends Adoption Counselor to schedule a visit with Wiley today!

To find out more about how to adopt Wiley, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Matilda

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

This stocky girl is Matilda! Matilda is around 2-years-old and is a very strong, but lovable lady. She was transferred to Animal Protectors from another kennel and spent around a year there.

Matilda is selective on her dog friends but she loves everyone she meets! Matilda would not do well in a home with cats. It’s unfortunate that it has already been so long and Matilda hasn’t found a home of her own yet, but we are hopeful that her new family will walk through our doors soon!

To find out more about how to adopt Matilda, visit this link!

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

Walter

Rabbit Wranglers

Rabbit Wranglers Pet Profile:

Walter is an adorable tri-colored male Lop. He is a real charmer who loves sitting in his foster mom’s lap and being petted. He had some issues maintaining his weight in the past, so is fed a mixture of timothy and alfalfa pellets and hay. He enjoys baby spring mix and other greens as well. His litter box skills are perfect.

Walter has a chronic condition that causes his eyes to weep. He needs to have the area around his eyes cleaned daily by either his caregiver or a bunny friend.

To find out more about how to adopt Walter, visit this link!

If you would like to adopt any of the pets from Rabbit Wranglers, visit their website by clicking this link, or give them a call at 412-953-1770.

