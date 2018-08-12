  • KDKA TV

SYROS, Greece (KDKA) — A cat sanctuary on a Greek island is looking for someone to watch over dozens and dozens of cats.

God’s Little People Cat Rescue is hiring a “genuinely passionate cat lover who knows how to handle many cats” to live on the Greek island of Syros and feed, medicate and take care of at least 55 cats for a minimum of six months.

In addition to taking care of the friendly cats, the cat lover will also be expected to sometimes trap or handle a feral or non-sociable cat, which may require some natural “cat-whispering skills.”

The position, which would require about 4 hours of work per day, offers a part-time salary and a free place to live, including water and electricity.

The job listing posted to Facebook has been shared more than 24,000 times. The sanctuary owner says she has received thousands of messages from interested applicants.

