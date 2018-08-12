Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — Police responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning.

Police arrived to the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Brushton Avenue to find a man lying in the street suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

After investigating, it was determined that the victim was shot in the 7700 block of Frankstown Avenue and ran onto Brushton Avenue where he collapsed.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but the investigation continues.

If anyone has information relating to the shooting, they are asked to call police at 41-323-7800.