NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — A utility pole came crashing down onto a vehicle on the North Side on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the 1700 block of Brighton Road.

According to a witness, a female driver came around the corner from California Avenue and crashed into the pole, bringing it and live wires down onto the vehicle.

The driver did not appear to suffer any significant injuries.

Brighton Road was shut down between Creedmore and California avenues while crews cleared the scene.