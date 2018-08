Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DETROIT (CBS) – The Queen of Soul is reportedly gravely ill in a Detroit hospital.

Aretha Franklin has been battling several health problems in recent years.

She was reportedly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2011, but denied the reports.

Her latest performance was at an AIDS benefit last November.

But her last public performance was at The Mann Center in Philadelphia in August of last year.

