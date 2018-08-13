Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Police in Bethel Park are investigating a suspicious incident involving a teenage girl who was allegedly harassed by a man in a vehicle.

The incident happened as the 15-year-old girl was walking along the street Monday, just before 2:30 p.m.

According to police, the girl was walking along the road when a man in a vehicle tried to make contact with her. They say they’ve been able to identify the suspect and are calling it “an isolated incident.”

The victim managed to get away and called her parents.

A witness was able to provide police officers with a description of the driver and vehicle.

Police say they are investigating the incident as harassment, and add that “there is no indication that any attempted abduction took place.” However, the investigation is continuing.

Bethel Park Police are asking anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to call them immediately at 412-833-2000. Meanwhile, they are also urging parents to talk to their children about stranger danger.