Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — LeSean McCoy‘s ex-girlfriend is suing the Buffalo Bills running back for failing to protect her after she was bloodied, beaten and had $133,000 worth of jewelry stolen during a home invasion last month.

Delicia Cordon also alleges in a lawsuit filed in Fulton County, Georgia on Friday that McCoy would “often brutally beat his dog,” and would also “aggressively, physically discipline and beat his young son.”

Without blaming McCoy for playing a role in the home invasion, Cordon accuses him of breaching his duty to protect her because he owned the home. She also says McCoy “permitted a hazardous condition to exist” by installing a new security system and cameras and denying her access to arm the system.

Details of the lawsuit were first reported by WKBW-TV in Buffalo.

A phone and email message left with McCoy’s lawyer, Don Samuel, was not immediately returned.

Cordon’s face was bloodied during a home invasion in the early hours of July 10.

Police in Milton, Georgia, are still investigating and have not identified a suspect.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)