PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Looking to visit the best bicycle shops in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bike shops in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for a new set of wheels.

1. Bicycle Heaven

Topping the list is Bicycle Heaven, a combined museum, bike shop and bike repair and maintenance spot. Located at 1800 Preble Ave., it is the highest rated bike shop in Pittsburgh, boasting five stars out of 128 reviews on Yelp.

The business was established in 1996 in Bellevue and the museum was added in 2011. Anything you need for a bicycle — old or new — is likely on offer at Bicycle Heaven. Stop in for kickstands, mirrors, hardware, pedals, gears, spokes, tires, tubes, wheels, rims, handlebars and more. New bikes and rentals are available and services include repairs, modifications and custom creations.

2. Kindred Cycles

Next up is Strip District’s Kindred Cycles, situated at 2515 Penn Ave. With five stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp, the bike shop and repair and maintenance spot has proven to be a local favorite.

You can find custom-made bicycles, as well as brand-name offerings from Kona, Norco, Yuba, Brompton and Breezer. Kindred also offers a full range of services from simple flat tire fixes to complete overhauls. Check out the website here.

3. Thick Bikes

South Side’s Thick Bikes, located at 62 S. 15th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bike shop and repair spot 4.5 stars out of 47 reviews. Established in 1999, this shop specializes in everything from new bike sales to used bike repairs and modifications. Learn more on the shop’s website.

“The folks here are nice and friendly. Their on-hand inventory was broad enough to solve my particular problem (odd-sized handlebar needed),” wrote Yelper Alex B., who reviewed the shop on July 27. “They didn’t try to sell me something that I didn’t need. … Nicely laid-out shop and free parking on the South Side.”

4. Top Gear Bicycle Shop

Finally, there’s Top Gear Bicycle Shop, a Shadyside favorite with four stars out of 22 reviews. Stop by 5996 Centre Ave., Suite 204, to hit up the bike shop and repair spot. The small chain was established in 2005 and prides itself “on having the friendliest, most knowledgeable staff in town, here to help you with whatever your cycling needs may be.”

This place offers free comprehensive safety checks and tune-ups with varying degrees of intensity. Repairs, modifications, custom creations and new bicycles are also available. Check out the shop’s website for more information.