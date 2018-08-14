Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST LIBERTY (KDKA) – Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting in East Liberty that left four people injured.

According to police, the incident happened in the 5600 block of Broad Street around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

On Tuesday, police issued an arrest warrant for Stacey Gibson, 23, of Homewood. She is facing four counts of aggravated assault.

Police say shots rang out after a large fight.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller talked with one shooting victim who said a young female was taunting her younger sister. She said a fight between the two broke out and several other females joined the fight.

She said at one point she heard shots and everyone dispersed. She ran for a few feet before tripping and falling. She later learned a bullet had grazed her arm and her younger sister had been shot multiple times. She said that they wrapped a belt around one woman’s leg to stop the bleeding before police arrived.

Two victims were found at the scene, while another two showed up at local hospitals.

Anyone with information on Gibson’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (412)-323-7800.

