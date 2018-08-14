Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (AP) – London’s Metropolitan Police say that they are treating a crash Tuesday as a terrorist incident.

A silver Ford Fiesta collided with a number of cyclists and pedestrians before crashing into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament during the morning rush hour.

Two people were hurt, but authorities said none of the injuries is life-threatening.

Authorities said in a statement that a man in his 20’s was arrested on suspicion of terrorist offenses. They later said the suspect was not cooperating with police.

No one else was in the car, which was being searched at the scene.

The incident comes only a year after Khalid Masood ploughed a car into crowds on Westminster Bridge, killing four people.

Masood abandoned his car then stabbed and killed a police officer before being shot in a courtyard outside Parliament.

