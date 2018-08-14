Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — State Police in Indiana County are searching for a missing teenage boy who was last seen riding his bicycle near his home in Montgomery Township.

According to state police, 15-year-old Nicholas McCoy left his home on Sebring Road on his gray Trek mountain bike and hasn’t been seen since. He may have run away.

Officials say he left his home between 9 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Tuesday.

He is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, has brown eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing gym shorts and boots.

McCoy also wears dark-rimmed glasses.

Police say he may be in the Clymer or Indiana areas.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, you are urged to call 911.