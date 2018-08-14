BREAKING NEWS:Grand Jury Report On Clergy Abuse In Pennslyvania Released, Read The Entire Report By Clicking Here
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Indiana County, Local TV, Missing Person, Montgomery Township, Pennsylvania State Police

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — State Police in Indiana County are searching for a missing teenage boy who was last seen riding his bicycle near his home in Montgomery Township.

According to state police, 15-year-old Nicholas McCoy left his home on Sebring Road on his gray Trek mountain bike and hasn’t been seen since. He may have run away.

nicholas mccoy Police Seek Missing Indiana Co. Teen Last Seen On His Dirt Bike

(Source: Pennsylvania State Police)

Officials say he left his home between 9 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Tuesday.

He is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, has brown eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing gym shorts and boots.

McCoy also wears dark-rimmed glasses.

Police say he may be in the Clymer or Indiana areas.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, you are urged to call 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s