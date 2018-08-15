Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thousands of flashlights are being recalled due to explosion concerns.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Koehler-Bright Star is recalling about 7.500 WorkSafe 3-D cell flashlights.

The recall notice says the flashlights are, “missing an encapsulation on a circuit board component which protects the flashlight from igniting an explosive environment.”

The model number being recalled is 2224 LED. That number is located on the top ride side of the text on the flashlight. Only the models that don’t have a date code on the flashlight are included in the recall.

The flashlights were sold at various retailers, including Amazon, from January 2017 through May 2018.

Consumers are being asked to stop using the flashlights immediately. Those consumers should contact the company for replacement parts.