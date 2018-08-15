Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A former pizza shop manager accused of attacking a woman in the restaurant has been found not guilty.

According to the Allegheny County District Attorney, Mahmut Yilmaz was found not guilty of simple assault and aggravated assault Wednesday afternoon.

Yilmaz was charged after cell phone video shows him attempting to throw Jade Martin out of Pizza Milano.

Yilmaz can be seen in the video head-butting Martin, slamming her to the floor and repeatedly banging her head.

A jury in the courtroom of Judge Alex Bicket has found pizza shop manager Mahmut Yilmaz not guilty of both charges he was facing, simple assault and aggravated assault. — AlleghenyCountyDA (@AlleghenyCoDA) August 15, 2018

Martin went into the restaurant to use the restroom when the confrontation began. Both Yilmaz and Martin were charged following the incident.

Martin had been charged with disorderly conduct and defiant trespass, charges that were dismissed in March.

