GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A Westmoreland County woman is facing charges for allegedly raping a 5-year-old boy and sharing video of the act on social media.

According to police, 24-year-old Corby Kinzey was arrested Tuesday night at her home in Greensburg.

The investigation began when the mother of Kinzey’s former boyfriend reported the incident to police. She showed video of the incident to police, which she had received from her son’s new girlfriend. The new girlfriend had found the video on her social media account earlier in the day.

The video allegedly appeared to show Kinzey performing a sex act on a 5-year-old boy.

Fearing for the child’s safety, police obtained a search warrant, which they executed at Kinzey’s West Pittsburgh Street apartment around 10 p.m.

Kinzey answered the door and was placed in handcuffs. She told police she had a cell phone and a laptop in the apartment before she was transported to city hall.

When asked why she thought officers wanted to speak with her, Kinzey responded, “It’s about the video.”

Then, she claimed that days earlier a man named Patrick held a gun to her head and forced her to engage in sexual activities with the child. She said the man was wearing a mask and gloves and told her he would kill her if she went to police.

She said he had recorded the video on her phone, which she had since deleted.

Police questioned the authenticity of the story and Kinzey reportedly started to cry and admitted there was no armed man. She then admitted to sexually assaulting the child.

Kinzey is facing a list of charges including, rape, rape of a child, sexual assault, sexual abuse of children, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors. She was arraigned Wednesday morning.