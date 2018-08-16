Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Summer will soon come to an end, and that means the Allegheny County parks’ swimming pools will be closing.

The Allegheny County Parks Department has announced the schedule for the end of the 2018 swimming season.

The schedule for the pools in Boyce, North, Settlers Cabin and South parks is as follows:

Aug. 16 – 19: All pools open from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

All pools open from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20 – 24: All pools closed.

All pools closed. Aug. 25 – 26: All pools open from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

All pools open from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 – 31: All pools closed.

All pools closed. Sept. 1 – 2: All pools open from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

All pools open from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3: All pools open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Pooches in the Pool” will be held at all pools on Sept. 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. to mark the end of the season.

All dogs attending the event must wear current license and rabies tags and the cost is $15 per dog.

Tickets will be available at the pools the day of the event or online at alleghenycounty.us/parkprograms.

The spray parks at Deer Lakes Park and Round Hill Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day through Labor Day.