MT. OLIVER (KDKA) — Police are investigating a double shooting that happened in the area of Mt. Oliver and St. Clair on Thursday.

Officers were sent to the intersection of Wagner Street and Mountain Avenue around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived on the scene, they found two unidentified males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

Further details are not available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at (412) 323-7800.