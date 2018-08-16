  • KDKA TVOn Air

MT. OLIVER (KDKA) — Police are investigating a double shooting that happened in the area of Mt. Oliver and St. Clair on Thursday.

Officers were sent to the intersection of Wagner Street and Mountain Avenue around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived on the scene, they found two unidentified males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

Further details are not available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at (412) 323-7800.

