PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A driver is facing charges after officials say he rammed into more than a dozen parked vehicles in what’s believed to be a drunk driving accident in Mount Washington Thursday night.

Police were initially called to Southern Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

According to city Public Safety officials, the driver – who was believed to under the influence of alcohol – hit up to 15 vehicles on Southern Avenue, Simms Street and Penelope Street.

The driver has not been identified.

He was taken into custody and officials say charges are pending against him.

No injuries were reported.

