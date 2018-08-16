Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Extras of all ages and ethnicities are needed for an upcoming movie about Fred Rogers that will be filming in the Pittsburgh area this fall.

“You Are My Friend” will tell the true story of a journalist, played by Matthew Rhys, who was assigned to write a profile piece on Fred Rogers, played by Tom Hanks, in the late 1990s.

The movie will be filming in the Pittsburgh area from September until late October.

Extras are needed to portray pedestrians, ballroom party guests, journalists, “business types,” wedding guests, bar and restaurant patrons, hospital staff, audience members and more.

Casting directors are looking for babies, kids, teenagers and adults of all ages and ethnicities. No experience is necessary.

An open casting call will be held on Saturday, Aug. 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Attending the casting call in ’90s attire is encouraged.

For more information on the casting call, visit movieextraspittsburgh.com/you-are-my-friend–mister-rogers-.html.