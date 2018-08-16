Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dozens of security guards rallied in Downtown Pittsburgh Thursday as they fight for better salaries and a new union contract.

“Over 1,000 security officers work in the city of Pittsburgh,” said Mayor Bill Peduto on Thursday. “We want to say as elected officials, thank you. You’re our front line. September 11 changed everything in this world, and it changed the way you protect the city.”

With security guards now unionized at almost all the major office buildings Downtown, from the U.S. Steel Building to PNC Tower to PPG Place, the SEIU or Service Employees Union 32BJ, says it’s time for a pay raise.

“We would like to see every security officer ultimately get to $15 an hour,” Gabe Morgan, vice president of the SEIU32BJ, told KDKA money editor Jon Delano. “We think that that is a wage where someone can go to work, take care of their family, pay their bills.”

On Thursday, several dozen security guards rallied in Downtown Pittsburgh to kick off negotiations with building owners and their security firms.

“We’re trying to make sure everyone makes a fair wage,” said security guard Renee Randolph of the North Side.

“I live paycheck to paycheck, and I’d like to see everyone go up to $15 an hour,” added security guard Ashley Crisi of Mt. Lebanon.

The union seems determined.

“Are you ready to fight and win?” SEIU32BJ president Sam Williamson shouted to the crowd.

“Yeah,” they responded, cheering.

It’s not clear yet how contentious these negotiations will be between security guards and building owners, but the SEIU has not ruled out a strike of these 1,000 guards. But if that happens, it won’t happen until after Sept. 30.

The Building Owners & Managers Association (BOMA) would not comment on the negotiations, but said, through executive director Mike Embrescia, “We are confident and hopeful for a swift, safe solution that is fair for all involved.”

So is a strike possible?

“We approach this like it’s always a possibility, but never a goal,” says Morgan. “The goal is to arrive to a common solution to a problem.”