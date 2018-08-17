Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Jack

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Jack is a handsome feline. He came to Animal Friends when his former family could no longer care for him after welcoming a baby into their household. He’s 5-years-old and loves to be picked up and held. He even sits on laps! This gentle boy is looking for a loving home to call his own. If you are interested in meeting Jack, stop by to speak with an Adoption Counselor today!

To find out more about how to adopt Jack, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

