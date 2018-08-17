  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMWhistleblower
    10:00 PMWhistleblower
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adoptable Pets, Adoption, Animal Friends, Furry Tails, Pet Adoption, Pets

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
_____________________________________________________________________________________

Jack

Animal Friends

jack af Furry Tails: Jack Is Waiting For A Forever Home

(Photo Credit: Animal Friends)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Jack is a handsome feline. He came to Animal Friends when his former family could no longer care for him after welcoming a baby into their household. He’s 5-years-old and loves to be picked up and held. He even sits on laps! This gentle boy is looking for a loving home to call his own. If you are interested in meeting Jack, stop by to speak with an Adoption Counselor today!

 

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s