MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — A man who was in prison for nearly 30 years on a rape conviction is now accused of molesting a child on the day he was released.

John Kunco, now 53, was convicted in the 1990 rape of a New Kensington woman in 1992.

The day he was convicted in 1992, Kunco said, “I am an innocent man. I am an innocent man, and if it takes 100 years, I will prove I am innocent.”

A judge granted Kunco a new trial back in May. He was released from jail on $10,000 unsecured bond on May 23.

That same day, Kunco allegedly assaulted a child.

Kunco was arrested Thursday on charges of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor in connection to an incident that allegedly happened May 23 in an apartment on Chartiers Avenue in McKees Rocks.

According to a criminal complaint, a 6-year-old girl told police she was sleeping on a futon with Kunco lying beside her and when she woke up, Kunco was assaulting her. The child told police Kunco did not stop when she asked him to.

Kunco was released Friday after posting $25,000 bond. He has a preliminary hearing on Aug. 28.

In response to the new allegations, the Innocence Project attorney who represented Kunco when he was released from prison said, “Mr. Kunco denies these allegations and has and will continue to fully cooperate with the police. These allegations have absolutely no relation to Mr. Kunco’s 1991 conviction.”

