  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMExtra
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Florida, High School Football, Palm Beach, Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP/KDKA) — A high school football stadium was evacuated Friday after gunshots rang out during a practice football game in South Florida, wounding two people.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials said it happened Friday night at Palm Beach Central High School. Authorities said in a statement they did not think it was an active shooter situation.

The Palm Beach Post reports a helicopter landed on the field, and a man was being treated on the track. The other victim was reportedly taken to the hospital by a friend.

florida high school football shooting Police: Fight Leads To Gunfire At Florida High School Football Game, 2 Shot

(Photo Credit: CBS)

Witnesses said the stands were full during the fourth quarter of the pre-season game when they heard the gunfire.

The sheriff’s office first reported the victims were students at the school, but now say both were adult males.

TV footage late Friday showed a large number of law enforcement vehicles flashing emergency lights at the scene.

Sheriff’s officials said there was no information yet on a suspect or what prompted the shooting, but said, “this was not a result of a current altercation or a random act of violence.”

The investigation continues.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s