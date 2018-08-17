Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP/KDKA) — A high school football stadium was evacuated Friday after gunshots rang out during a practice football game in South Florida, wounding two people.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials said it happened Friday night at Palm Beach Central High School. Authorities said in a statement they did not think it was an active shooter situation.

PBSO Dispatch received multiple calls of shots fired in the 8400 block of Forest Hill Blvd, PB Central High School. Deputies have arrived on scene and are currently gathering more information. We do not believe this is an active shooter incident. More info to come. pic.twitter.com/rbG5EnP2IX — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) August 18, 2018

The Palm Beach Post reports a helicopter landed on the field, and a man was being treated on the track. The other victim was reportedly taken to the hospital by a friend.

Witnesses said the stands were full during the fourth quarter of the pre-season game when they heard the gunfire.

The sheriff’s office first reported the victims were students at the school, but now say both were adult males.

#UPDATE Both victims are adult males and not students in the PBC School system. This was not a result of a current altercation or a random act of violence. The investigation is very active and ongoing. — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) August 18, 2018

TV footage late Friday showed a large number of law enforcement vehicles flashing emergency lights at the scene.

Sheriff’s officials said there was no information yet on a suspect or what prompted the shooting, but said, “this was not a result of a current altercation or a random act of violence.”

The investigation continues.

