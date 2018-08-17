Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Lane closures will be in effect this weekend for a repaving project along the Parkway East.

According to PennDOT, the work will take place on both sides of the road between the Fort Pitt Bridge and the Birmingham Bridge.

Motorists can expect significant delays and should seek alternate routes if possible.

The following lane closures will be in effect:

Westbound (inbound) from 10 p.m. Friday night through noon on Saturday as crews conduct parapet removal and other construction related activities. Westbound I-376 will be reduced to a single-lane of traffic.

An Eastbound (outbound) single-lane restriction begins at 6 p.m. Saturday night.

Eastbound I-376 will be reduced to a single-lane beginning one hour after the end of the Pirate game fireworks continuously through 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Crews will be milling and paving as part of the $26.39 million Parkway East Improvement Project.

Several ramps will be closed along the stretch of road:

The ramp that carries traffic from the Fort Duquesne Bridge to eastbound I-376;

The ramp that carries traffic from Stanwix Street, Market Street, Wood Street, and Fort Pitt Boulevard to eastbound I-376;

The ramp that carries traffic from Grant Street to eastbound I-376; and

The eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Forbes Avenue/Oakland (Exit 72A).

The following detours will be in effect:

Fort Duquesne Bridge to Eastbound I-376

Traffic on southbound I-279 will continue to the Fort Pitt Bridge to westbound I-376 (Parkway West)

Motorists will continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

Take Exit 69A toward South 19 Banksville Road

Keep left and loop back to eastbound I-376

Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

Stay in the right-hand lane and follow signs to eastbound I-376

End detour

Stanwix Street, Market Street, Wood Street, and Fort Pitt Boulevard to eastbound I-376

Take Fort Pitt Boulevard to Grant Street

From Grant Street, turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885)

Take the ramp to I-376 East toward Monroeville

End detour

Grant Street to eastbound I-376

Traffic traveling southbound on Grant Street will turn right onto Third Avenue

Turn left onto Cherry Way

Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885)

Take the ramp to I-376 East toward Monroeville

End detour

Eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Forbes Avenue/Oakland (Exit 72A)